JUST IN | SA lockdown extended until the end of April

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an extension of the national lockdown until the end of April.

Ramaphosa made the announcement at around 8.20pm on Thursday.

“If we end lockdown too soon or too abruptly, we risk a massive and uncontrollable resurgence of the disease. We risk reversing the gains that we have had over the last few weeks and rendering meaningless the great sacrifices that we have all made.

“This evening I stand before you to ask you to endure even longer. I have to ask you to make even greater sacrifices so that our country may survive this crisis and so that tens of thousands of lives may be saved,” he said.

“After careful consideration of the available evidence, the National Coronavirus Command Council has decided to extend the national lockdown by a further two weeks beyond the initial 21 days. This means that most of the existing lockdown measures will remain in force until the end of April.

“We did not take this decision to extend the lockdown lightly. As your president, I am mindful of the great and heavy burden this will impose on you.

“I am keenly aware of the impact this will have on our economy.

“But I know, as you do, that unless we take these difficult measures now, unless we hold this course for a little longer, the coronavirus pandemic will ultimately come to our country.”

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane welcomed the announcement and appealed to citizens to respect the lockdown regulations.

“We want to make sure that the spread of the virus does not continue. Play your part. Stop the spread of Coid-19,” he said.