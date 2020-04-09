Homeless grateful to volunteer for improving conditions

Life has improved for the homeless being sheltered at the Walmer Town Hall now that a volunteer has stepped up to co-ordinate efforts there.

“At first we felt as if we were just dumped at the hall, but now things have changed and we feel cared for ever since Sean Rivers took over as the coordinator,” Chantelle Williams, 35, who is being housed at the hall, said.

Rivers, who volunteered to be the coordinator of the Walmer Town Hall temporary shelter for the homeless during the lockdown, said he arrived at the hall at 7am daily and knocked off work at about 10pm.