Homeless grateful to volunteer for improving conditions
Life has improved for the homeless being sheltered at the Walmer Town Hall now that a volunteer has stepped up to co-ordinate efforts there.
“At first we felt as if we were just dumped at the hall, but now things have changed and we feel cared for ever since Sean Rivers took over as the coordinator,” Chantelle Williams, 35, who is being housed at the hall, said.
Rivers, who volunteered to be the coordinator of the Walmer Town Hall temporary shelter for the homeless during the lockdown, said he arrived at the hall at 7am daily and knocked off work at about 10pm.
Last week, residents at the hall complained bitterly about the conditions there, likening it to a prison.
They complained about drug users stealing from them, dirty toilets, security guards eating the food donated for them, and having no entertainment.
“For six years I’ve been donating my services to the northern areas as a photographer,” Rivers said.
“If schools didn’t have enough money, I would take photos of their matric farewells and for weddings.
“Due to the lockdown, I couldn’t take any photos [so] that is when I decided to apply through the Nelson Mandela Bay Disaster Management [department] to be the coordinator for the Walmer Town Hall temporary shelter.
“Before I arrived on the scene things were drastically out of control, people hadn’t gotten anything,” Rivers said.
Now, clothes have been handed out and food donated.
He said Blue Ribbon had donated 300 loaves of bread, while Unilever had donated a big pot and utensils to serve the people.
“The residents in the hall have started with programmes.
“They have started cleaning the grounds,” Rivers said.
Rivers added that there was now a sense of stability at the hall and toiletries and nappies had been donated to a young mother and her two-year-old.
Sanitary towels, deodorant, hair gel, sandwiches and blankets had also been donated.
Erika Pretorius brand ambassador for Blue Ribbon was at the Walmer Town hall, which has been identified as a temporary shelter for the homeless, today to donate bread. She explains why they decided to donate;— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 8, 2020
📹: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/kgq3I8PLR4
“We’re very low on entertainment, we need things like soccer balls or a volleyball to keep the people entertained,” Rivers said.
He said they also needed disposable blades for people to shave and were hoping to receive basins and soap for the homeless to wash their clothes and laundry.
Williams said there had been a great improvement in their living conditions since Rivers became the coordinator.
“We get three meals and thus far the crime has stopped.
“We are going to get identity documents.
“I won’t speak for other people but I’d like to say thank you to Sean and thank you to the social development worker Lindiwe Nobatana, she has been here helping us a lot,” Williams said.
South African Red Cross Eastern Cape Provincial programs manager Simphiwe Veto in partnership with Shoprite visited the Walmer Town Hall to donate soup and bread to homeless people.— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) April 8, 2020
📹: @sonic303 pic.twitter.com/1sqH5umEVN
“