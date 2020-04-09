Handstand challenge to help small businesses stay afloat amid Covid-19

A gymnastics club in Johannesburg has launched the "handstand challenge" to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The challenge is to do a handstand a day for the next 100 days. Alternatively, participants are asked to donate money to keep small businesses afloat, or to sponsor someone to do the challenge.

Ilse Pelser, head coach and owner of the Johannesburg Gymnastics Centre (JGC), said the past two weeks had been brutal for small business owners because of the lockdown.

“We are asking our community and the world at large to do this for us - and challenging people to do the same for you. As much as we need your help, just helping others is the best way to get your courage and faith back,” she said.

The campaign initially hopes to raise R25,000 for the first nominated small business.

“We are aiming to add a new small business to the challenge every week. However, if communities get behind small businesses that they would like to keep standing, we’d love to add a small business every day,” said Pelser.

To date, the centre has managed to raise R18,623.

“While small businesses have ground to a halt, we can make a stand for them - one handstand at a time,” said the club.

Participants must capture themselves and share on social media using the hashtag #KeepUsStanding, tag the businesses that they wish to pledge to support, and nominate a friend to do the handstand challenge.

“By sponsoring a daily handstand, you can keep their business standing - 50c a day, R1 or R10, turn over those cushions on the couch, check through all your pockets in the wardrobe, or just do a handstand and see what falls out!”