NMU prints 3D face shields for Livingstone Hospital to help fight virus

In doing its part to combat Covid-19, Nelson Mandela University has already donated more than 100 3D-printed visors to Livingstone Hospital.

The university’s recently established Covid-19 co-ordinating committee was working on the printing of face shields and through the engineering subcommittee made a batch of 140 shields delivered to Livingstone on April 4.

NMU vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa said the university had donated a further 60 shields to organisations in the private sector.

“The estimated need for face shields in the province is at 4,000. The university has increased printing capacity from 10 to 100 shields a day, which will go a long way in speedily meeting the order of 600 units for Livingstone Hospital,” Muthwa said.

On Tuesday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced the cases in the country had risen to 1,749.

Registered cases in the Eastern Cape were at 32.

InnoVenton, the university’s Institute for Chemical Technology, produced its first batch of 200l of sanitiser within two working days nearly three weeks ago and was looking at ways to upscale production.

Muthwa said that, in response to the provincial government calling on all stakeholders in the province to play their part, the university had dedicated itself to contributing towards provincial efforts in line with its commitment of being an institution in the service of society.

“Among the more immediate needs are face masks and alcohol-based sanitiser, which the university has been producing.

“About 250l of sanitiser and 400 disposable masks were donated to the provincial government during a visit by premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba on April 2.

“Since the establishment of the CCC on March 31, great progress has been made in developing a memorandum of understanding with the office of the premier and in responding to immediate needs through the various subcommittees,” Muthwa said.