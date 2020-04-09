Couple's nightmare journey to help sick baby

A rural couple taking their sick infant to a family doctor turned to the Matatiele mayor in desperation for help after they were refused entry into the town by police at a roadblock on Monday.

The couple, Monwabisi Mafunda, 63, and his wife Mbali, 33, were told to phone an ambulance to fetch them or get a permit from their ward councillor.

The next few hours proved to be the stuff of nightmares as the infant’s temperature continued to rise. Mbali was also not feeling well, and needed medical attention.

Lockdown regulations specify that people can travel freely to see a doctor or visit a pharmacy.

Mbali said the infant, who is turning six weeks old on Friday, and had been delivered prematurely via a C-section, had started “burning up” and experienced difficulties when breathing on Sunday night.

“We couldn’t sleep the whole night and had no choice but to take her to see a doctor on Monday morning,” she said.

“I have also been experiencing unbearable pain in my body since I gave birth and was also going to get medical help. My husband also had to fetch his chronic medication.”