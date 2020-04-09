Check my phones, I didn't tell Somizi about lockdown extension: Mbalula

In it, Mhlongo can be heard saying the announcement would be made on Thursday night.

“Today they are announcing ... the extension, I am telling you. I was speaking to Fikile [Mbalula]," said Mhlongo.

Ranaka abruptly cuts off her live broadcast as soon as Mhlongo said it was Mbalula who he was referring to.

But in a tweet later in the evening, Mbalula denied telling Mhlongo about the extension of the lockdown.

He said that at no stage did he speak to Somizi about lockdown — and that “my phones can be checked or meet with him”.

“Just called him now to rectify,” tweeted Mbalula.

He later reposted a video on Mhlongo apologising for his comments.