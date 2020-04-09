Booze ban during lockdown has Mzansi asking Google how to make alcohol

Searches on Google SA for "alcohol ban South Africa" spiked 500% over the past week as SA’s lockdown entered its second week.

High levels of search interest were also seen for the terms "how to get alcohol" and "homemade alcohol", said Google.

The Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and Limpopo all showed high levels of interest in the term "homemade alcohol".

The Northern Cape, on the other hand, showed very low levels of interest in all of these terms.