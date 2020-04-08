Welkom mayor suspended over ‘boesman’ slur in speech to troops

Welkom mayor Nkosinjani Speelman has been suspended for using a racially offensive word while addressing soldiers on the enforcing of lockdown rules in the mining town.

In a statement, the ANC in the Free State said Speelman's comments were "racist and regrettable".

The party said it had decided to "temporarily suspend" Speelman as a member of the party and as a public representative.

Earlier, Speelman had apologised for making the slur.

“I want to apologise with the statement I made yesterday. It was not undermining you, it was just out of mistake. So I want to apologise to everybody in Bronville - particularly the coloured people,” he said in a video apology.

The apology comes after a video of him addressing soldiers on Monday regarding the enforcing of lockdown rules, particularly on the community of Bronville, was published.

His "boesman" comment - a derogatory term used to describe coloured people - was met with outrage.

“In Bronville, you know some of the boesmans, they take some chances - don’t hesitate. I talked to them yesterday, but when you close them [down], they get out and drink again,” he said.