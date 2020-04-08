St Albans intensifies preventive measures to curb virus
With the rapid spread of the coronavirus. correctional centres have been identified as high-risk areas, particularly after a correctional services officer in East London tested positive for the virus.
In light of that, the St Albans Correctional Centre has invested a large part of its disaster management planning in intensifying preventive measures, according to St Albans spokesperson Nandipha James.
“Greater emphasis is placed on preventive measures such as offenders being provided with hand sanitisers and cells being disinfected daily.
“Emphasis in disinfecting is placed on the kitchen and hospital. Occupational health and safety [officers] have educated the offenders about Covid-19. We share information with offenders daily.
“Officials and prisoners are scanned in separate rooms. Offenders are supplied with gloves, masks, and especially those working in the kitchen and hospital.”
James said inmates who had been allocated work and had more interaction with officials were separated from other inmates who had not been allocated work.
According to James, directives were given to ensure that personal protective equipment was available and the sanitation of reception areas, offices, vehicles and ablution facilities was carried out.
“Containment and treatment measures will be activated in the event of a staff member or inmate who might contract the virus.
“Immediate steps will be taken to prevent other officials, inmates and stakeholders from being exposed to further infections.”
James said the measures included the isolation of presumptive cases, quarantine and referrals of the confirmed cases to the designated provincial hospitals for further treatment.
Scenario planning exercises were also to be conducted by a team of security experts the department had appointed as a means of exploring various emergency possibilities.
James said these scenarios would help them craft appropriate interventions should the pandemic worsen.
“Officials who travelled abroad have been screened. They were instructed to go for testing and they are not allowed to report for duty until their medical results are received.”