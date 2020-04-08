St Albans intensifies preventive measures to curb virus

With the rapid spread of the coronavirus. correctional centres have been identified as high-risk areas, particularly after a correctional services officer in East London tested positive for the virus.

In light of that, the St Albans Correctional Centre has invested a large part of its disaster management planning in intensifying preventive measures, according to St Albans spokesperson Nandipha James.

“Greater emphasis is placed on preventive measures such as offenders being provided with hand sanitisers and cells being disinfected daily.

“Emphasis in disinfecting is placed on the kitchen and hospital. Occupational health and safety [officers] have educated the offenders about Covid-19. We share information with offenders daily.

“Officials and prisoners are scanned in separate rooms. Offenders are supplied with gloves, masks, and especially those working in the kitchen and hospital.”

James said inmates who had been allocated work and had more interaction with officials were separated from other inmates who had not been allocated work.