SAB staff arrested for sending booze trucks out of depots in Gauteng

Gauteng premier David Makhura's office said on Wednesday that numerous arrests had been made after South African Breweries (SAB) trucks were found leaving depots with alcohol worth millions.

This was in contravention of lockdown regulations restricting not only the sale but also the movement of alcohol during the 21 days.

Makhura’s office said in the first incident, two trucks laden with beer were caught leaving a depot in Chamdor, on the West Rand.

“The trucks were each carrying stock to the value of R28m,” said the Gauteng provincial government in a tweet on Wednesday.