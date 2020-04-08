Policeman recovers blind woman’s stolen items

A police officer has been hailed a hero after he apprehended two youngsters for robbing an elderly blind woman in Central, Port Elizabeth, on Tuesday morning.

The Humewood police detective was on his way to the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court at about 10am when he witnessed the incident.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the 61-year-old woman was walking home with her walking stick from a nearby shop when the teenagers, aged 16 and 17, confronted her in Pearson Street.

They allegedly robbed her of an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as her cigarettes which she had in her pocket.

“The warrant officer immediately responded,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“He chased after the fleeing suspects.

“Backup was requested and, with another detective member, he arrested both suspects.”

She said the stolen goods had also been recovered.

The youngsters were detained on charges of robbery, as well as for contravening the regulations of the Disaster Management Act for not confining themselves to their place of residence.

They appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Juvenile Court on Wednesday and were released into the custody of their guardians.

The accused are due back in court on July 8.