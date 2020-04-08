JUST IN | Five more die in SA as Covid-19 cases rise to 1,845

Five more people in SA have died after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 18.

Health minister Dr Zwelini Mkhize announced the latest figures on Wednesday night.

The number of confirmed cases has also risen to 1,845, he said. Of those, 45 are in the Eastern Cape.

Here is the provincial breakdown:

Gauteng - 782

Western Cape - 495

KwaZulu-Natal - 354

Free State - 88

Eastern Cape - 45

Limpopo - 21

North West - 15

Northern Cape - 13

Unallocated - 11

Mkhize said 63,776 tests had been conducted to date.