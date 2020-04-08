Ipid arrests policeman after fatal shooting of his girlfriend

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a policeman who allegedly fatally shot his girlfriend at the police barracks at Pretoria Moot on Sunday.

The 41-year-old sergeant, based at the flying squad in Midrand, accused his girlfriend, 35, of having an affair with his colleague before shooting her several times.

“The member was arrested and appeared before court on Tuesday. He is in custody and will appear again in Pretoria Central magistrate's court on April 14 2020 for a formal bail application,” Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said.