Divorced parents speak out on new lockdown custody rules

It was pure joy that left his heart melting — that is how a Port Elizabeth man described hugging his two children for the first time on Wednesday since the nationwide lockdown started.

The father of a boy and girl said his children had remained with his ex-wife at the start of the lockdown on March 27.

“I really did not think much about it at the time,” he said, declining to be named.

“But as the days kept passing on, I realised the government had made a mistake in refusing children to move between two properties.”

A government gazette, signed by social development minister Lindiwe Zulu and published on Tuesday, sets out new requirements allowing divorced parents to move their children to their respective partners’ homes.

This is provided certain conditions are met in what is another change to the original set of lockdown rules.

It states that a child can be moved between the parents provided there are “arrangements in place”.

These include having a court order or that a “parental responsibilities and rights agreement” or a “parenting plan” exists.

That plan must be registered with a family advocate.

The gazette further states that the parent transporting the child must have the relevant documentation with them at all times.

It also states that nobody in the home the child is being moved to can have Covid-19 or have come into contact with someone suspected of having the respiratory illness.