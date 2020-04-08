Bheki Cele shocked at lockdown breaches in Emalahleni

Police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday expressed shock at finding two large retailers in Emalahleni openly defying lockdown regulations by selling cooked food.

The Spar in Emalahleni and the Shoprite in the KG Mall both had chips and chicken for sale in their hot-meal sections.

Similar defiance of lockdown regulations was seen at the local taxi rank. An inspection of the rank, which was meant to be non-operational, revealed how local taxis continued to operate outside the stipulated hours. Addressing community members outside the KG Mall, Cele promised tough action against lawbreakers.

“At the rank, no one is meant to operate between 10am and 4pm. Those we found operating, we impounded the vehicles along with their drivers. We went to Spar and found cooked food. We took their manager, and the food,” Cele said.

At the Shoprite store, law enforcers were more lenient and the manager of the hot-food department was issued with a fine.

“I was not aware it was wrong. I thought the provincial manager had an agreement with the law,” said the retail worker found at the stand.

“You haven’t seen the law?” Cele asked the woman.

He warned the community against following in the footsteps of Embalenhle township, where more than 1,000 people were arrested, some for having attended “after tears” gatherings held after funeral services.