Nelson Mandela Bay illusionist recognised abroad

While the year 2020 has seemingly hit a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is not all going downhill for Port Elizabeth illusionist Brendon Peel, who has been nominated for the African Business Excellence Awards by the international MEA Markets business magazine.

Peel said he was not allowing the global crisis get him down, despite having had all his gigs put on hold due to the uncertainty surrounding the virus and its resultant restrictions.

The 27-year-old has been recognised by the UK magazine for his creative input in the African business spectrum through his magic tricks.

MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicising major news and events as they happen across the entire Middle East and Africa region.

“Just being nominated on an international platform is a big deal for me, especially considering that I started this business from the ground and I have grown to where I am now while running it individually.

“It’s quite humbling to see that you can start off very small and grow to a point where you are recognised internationally,” Peel said.