Azenathi certificate of recognition as acting AbaThembu king expires

A month after acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo’s certificate of recognition expired, the government has yet to clearly define who it recognises as the AbaThembu regent.

The acting king’s battle with his father, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, continues, but the kingdom effectively has been on autopilot since the expiry date, March 8, at least according to government official records.

Azenathi still considers himself as acting king, while Dalindyebo claims he is the rightful king.

Infighting in the royal family was thrust into the spotlight on March 13 when the elder Dalindyebo, understood to be wielding an axe and a bush knife, among other weapons, allegedly attacked his son’s family at the Bumbane Great Place.