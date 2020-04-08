Azenathi certificate of recognition as acting AbaThembu king expires
A month after acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo’s certificate of recognition expired, the government has yet to clearly define who it recognises as the AbaThembu regent.
The acting king’s battle with his father, Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, continues, but the kingdom effectively has been on autopilot since the expiry date, March 8, at least according to government official records.
Azenathi still considers himself as acting king, while Dalindyebo claims he is the rightful king.
Infighting in the royal family was thrust into the spotlight on March 13 when the elder Dalindyebo, understood to be wielding an axe and a bush knife, among other weapons, allegedly attacked his son’s family at the Bumbane Great Place.
He was released on warning by the Mthatha district court the same day and is expected to appear again on June 1.
But while government has confirmed the expiry date of the certificate of recognition as March 8, Azenathi said he had not been briefed about this.
Speaking to the Dispatch on Tuesday, Azenathi said he was awaiting government’s decision, and he was ready to to vacate the throne if the state said so.
But Dalindyebo’s spokesperson, Mthunzi Ngonyama, said the king “doesn’t need reinstatement” from the state as he was the rightful king.
Ngonyama said: “He remained a king both by his birthright and certification of recognition by the president’s office, (which) remained intact during his incarceration and when he is out. So he doesn’t need reinstatement, he is effectively a king.”
Ngonyama accused Azenathi of “denialism” in respect to his statement that he had not been briefed about the expiry of the certificate of recognition.
“Surely he knows that its duration or its lifespan was the end of March 2020. So if it’s not extended it automatically ceased to exist, together with powers that it came along with. That is according to common law. Unfortunately denialism won’t reinstate his acting capacity, which technically ended the day his father was out of prison.”
Ngonyama said Dalindyebo “officially assumed his duties the day he came out of prison”.
He said the process of reinstating a king was different to how a mayor was reinstated to the position, for example.
“His majesty's powers come from a birthright protected by the constitution as well. No government department or selected group (calling) themselves royal family can take that birthright away from him.”
Azenathi’s spokesperson prince Sganeko Dalindyebo said: “He has not been briefed about the expired certificate. He knows that in due course he will get communication from the government. He’s ready to relinquish power to his dad and step down, peacefully so.”
Cogta spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam confirmed the certificate expired on March 8.
Asked to state if king Dalindyebo was returning to the throne, Ngam said: “Please be advised that Cogta leadership is attending to the matter working with all key stakeholders including the AbaThembu royal family to find a lasting solution.”
Technically, without a pardon from President Cyril Ramaphosa, which would expunge his criminal record, Dalindyebo may not resume the throne as South African received law strips traditional leaders of their titles upon a criminal conviction and serving jail time.