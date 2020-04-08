Another school torched in Soshanguve, making it four schools in Gauteng since lockdown

Another school has been burnt in Gauteng which brings the number of schools burnt during lockdown to four.

Soshanguve High School, north of Pretoria, was torched in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona, the principal was alerted by a community member that the school was on fire.

"He then rushed to the school and on arrival firefighters and the police were on the scene. Fire fighters managed to extinguish the fire after few hours. However, the administration block was burnt down, literally the roof caved in and everything burnt to ashes. All valuable equipment and furniture was lost in the fire," Mabona said.

He said the value of the loss is still to be determined.