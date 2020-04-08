Alcohol is our bread and butter, say tavern owners after Cele’s call for a complete ban

Cele, however, had on Tuesday, during his visit to Witbank and Embalenhle in Secunda, said hospitals were seeing fewer patients come in because of stab wounds, pedestrians being knocked down and people being injured in fights.

“Hospitals are able to do what they are meant to do,” he said. “Crimes of murder, crimes of attempted murder and house robberies have gone down. I am told that there are two things that are giving us these good times. It is your visibility and the lack of something called alcohol,” he told police officers in Secunda.

“I just hope that one day there will be no liquor. It is my hope and my wish. Well, I don’t run the country but what has happened when you look at the crime stats, for the fact that shebeens are closed and people are sleeping … they don’t move around to shebeens and taverns, drinking uncontrollably, that has reduced our crime. So we must cherish this time and we must learn our lessons from this time and some of these lessons must be taken forward,” Cele said.

He has frequently called for the ban of alcohol sales even post lockdown, saying he did not understand what the fascination was with the substance.

“I don’t know what it is you put in this alcohol to such an extent that you go KwaLanga and instead of stealing the food, you break into the alcohol shop. What is it that is in alcohol?” he asked.

He also called for the public to stop making requests for alcohol to be sold for three hours each day.

“There are no bottle stores that are going to be opened here. Until the 16th, there will be no bottle store, not a drop and, to the cops: anybody that comes close to alcohol, arrest them!” he ordered.