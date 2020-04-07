Words of hope from recovered EC Covid-19 victim
'You can beat this’
When Ncebakazi Willie disembarked from a cruise liner that had been travelling off the coast of Italy, she knew she needed to be tested for Covid-19 — what she did not expect were the death threats that came her way.
Despite the threats of being stoned to death on the beach or killed in hospital while under quarantine, Willie is surprisingly nonchalant when telling her story.
She also has a message of hope for her fellow South Africans — Covid-19 can be beaten.
Willie, 27, who arrived in East London on March 17 from the Cape Town International Airport and experienced none of the symptoms, had worn protective gear until she was tested for the virus at the Madwaleni Hospital, near Xhora (formerly Elliotdale), on March 20.
She lives in Xhora.
The young cruise ship company employee found out that her test results were positive just hours before the 21-day national lockdown came into effect on March 27.
She had been working on a liner for six months before the staff were all sent home.
“When I arrived in SA, I kept to myself because I knew there was a possibility that I could be positive,” Willie, who did not want to divulge which cruise company she worked for, said.
“The only person I was in contact with was a friend who [tested] negative.
“I then asked to be quarantined at the hospital while I waited for my results because, at home, we are a family of 10 and it would be impossible to quarantine.”
Willie admits that the first 48 hours were the hardest.
“I was overwhelmed by the situation and panicked at the thought of having the virus.
“By the time I got my results, my mindset had changed and I knew that this entire thing was not permanent.”
Willie said she kept on exercising throughout and that drinking hot fluids had helped her.
“This virus does not like hot fluids, drink your hot fluids and it does not matter what you put in that hot water — whether its ginger, lemon or garlic, you will beat it,” she said.
Asked why she had gone public, she said: “I did not see a reason to hide it.
“Even if I had hidden it, people already knew that I had Covid-19.
“When the results were confirmed that I had tested positive, I was seeing it already on social media with people already naming and shaming me on the Ixhorha Likhaya Lam [Xhora is home] Facebook page.
“I decided to exit the group because of what people were writing about me.
“There was no confidentiality at the clinic and the leak [allegedly] came from the nurses.
“One’s sickness should not be anything that people talk about, especially on social media.
“I should be the one to tell my story,” Willie said.
She said those who contracted the coronavirus should be strong.
“I learnt about the virus before I got it — people should be educated about it,” she said.
“You cannot wear your gloves the entire day, you use them for a particular purpose, then discard them.
“I have seen people wearing their masks on their chin, then back on their mouth, then on their neck — that’s wrong because the mask becomes contaminated.
“I fully understand that people are scared, but they should not panic and victimise those who have the virus.”
Willie was tested again on April 2 and the result came back negative. “The first thing I did when I got home was pray,” she said.
“Everyone [at home] was emotional and everyone had suffered some form of bullying.
“People had started calling my family the Corona family and I even got an anonymous call saying that they would come to the hospital to kill me.
“Other people told me that there was a group that was planning to stone me to death at the beach.”
A two-fold programme of accelerated testing and awareness was launched in Xhora by health MEC Sindiswa Gomba after Willie told her story.
“Xhora is a launch pad for mass testing and also the expansion of educating our people,” Gomba said.
“This was also advantageous for us because Ncebakazi wanted to speak out about this and, therefore, we killed the stigma of testing positive for the virus.
“Today was important because it also gives people confidence that following protocols and listening to instructions has positive results.”
Willie said, in a video posted on Instagram, that people should follow the health protocols and they, too, could beat the illness.
“God showed up for me and then he showed off,” she said.
Willie’s father, Mandlenkosi, 61, said he was relieved that Gomba had visited the area.
“We are happy that the MEC came because people in the community had shunned us, saying we would infect them.
“Our child had only gone overseas for work.
“The presence of the MEC has broken the ice between us and the community,” he said.
Willie’s older sister, Nosicelo, 35, could not hide her elation.
“At first, we were extremely scared because we know how deadly this [virus] is, but we had hope because Ncebakazi was not sickly,” she said.
“We are happy that this thing is over.”