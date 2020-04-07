Words of hope from recovered EC Covid-19 victim

The young cruise ship company employee found out that her test results were positive just hours before the 21-day national lockdown came into effect on March 27.

She had been working on a liner for six months before the staff were all sent home.

“When I arrived in SA, I kept to myself because I knew there was a possibility that I could be positive,” Willie, who did not want to divulge which cruise company she worked for, said.

“The only person I was in contact with was a friend who [tested] negative.

“I then asked to be quarantined at the hospital while I waited for my results because, at home, we are a family of 10 and it would be impossible to quarantine.”

Willie admits that the first 48 hours were the hardest.

“I was overwhelmed by the situation and panicked at the thought of having the virus.

“By the time I got my results, my mindset had changed and I knew that this entire thing was not permanent.”

Willie said she kept on exercising throughout and that drinking hot fluids had helped her.

“This virus does not like hot fluids, drink your hot fluids and it does not matter what you put in that hot water — whether its ginger, lemon or garlic, you will beat it,” she said.

Asked why she had gone public, she said: “I did not see a reason to hide it.