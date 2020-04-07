Tesla reveals ventilator made from Model 3 parts

Tesla published a video on YouTube on Sunday updating the world on how it is working to support those on the front lines of the Covid-19 battle.

To help the medical industry without taking away any of their supplies, the company is working on developing ventilators made primarily out of existing Model 3 car parts.

Naturally, the company's engineering teams know these components and their reliability incredibly well and have therefore been able to draw up a schematic diagram for a car part-based coronavirus ventilator relatively quickly.