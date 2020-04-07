'Stay safe Africa': billionaire Jack Ma donates more equipment for Covid-19 combat

Africa's fight against the deadly Covid-19 was given yet another boost by Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma, who announced a second donation of health-care equipment to African states.

This comes a few weeks after the Alibaba founder announced his foundation and the Alibaba Foundation would donate equipment to African countries to help them fight the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives.

Similar donations were made to Latin America, Asia and the US.

In a tweet on Monday, Ma announced the donation of 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 2,000 thermometers, a million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves to all 54 African countries.