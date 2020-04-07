'Police showed up like we were murderers,' says groom arrested for violating lockdown

For newlyweds Dumisani Zondi, 46, and Thabile Ngcobo, 36, their wedding day will forever be etched in their memories as a day to remember for all the wrong reasons.

Zondi and his wife, together with the pastor who officiated their wedding and 50 of their guests, were arrested by police and soldiers on Sunday in Nseleni, northern KwaZulu-Natal, for violating the rules of lockdown.

Their wedding took place at a newly built church in the area, less than 2km from Zondi's family home.