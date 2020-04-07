Peace for rhinos as lockdown keeps poachers away – for now

SA’s rhinos and other vulnerable wildlife could enjoy a rare moment of peace as the 21-day lockdown stops poachers in their tracks.

With people confined to their homes and police and army vehicles patrolling the country’s roads, poachers will find it difficult if not impossible to carry on their business, say conservation experts.

“All the law enforcement actually benefits us,” said Maj-Gen (ret) Johan Jooste, project manager of environmental law enforcement and security at the department of environmental affairs.

Jooste said all national park security teams were fully operational, and noted that there had been no increase in poaching incidents since the lockdown began.

“It may be safer in the bush than anywhere else,” he said. “Maybe this [poaching] curve is flattening.”

Private game reserve owners agreed that the increased army and police presence across the country would deter poachers.