Pay it forward and help Walmer township families

Donate R100 to those in need and pledge to get four friends to do the same.

That is the idea behind the launch of the Izizwe Projects emergency relief fund to aid families in Port Elizabeth’s Walmer Township, and actor Fiks Mahola is calling residents to open their hearts and wallets.

The non-profit organisation, based in Walmer Township, and the surrounding community have become a close-knit family over the 12 years it has been working together and now the organisation aims to being relief to those who cannot earn a living as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The “Help Us Help Others” social media campaign aims to assist those who are unable to earn an income in this time, live in dire conditions and are in immediate need of food and essential items.

Organisers say the goal is to raise enough funds to help 80 families for three months with an income of R800 a month, so a total of R2,400 for each family.

“We are working with and extending our support to multiple reputable organisations in Port Elizabeth like the Missionvale Care Centre, Masifunde and Ithemba Special Care Centre where, together, we identify those who are truly struggling and donate funds directly to them.

“This reduces the need for direct contact and there is no need for food parcels or soup kitchens, but allows elderly, vulnerable families and individuals to purchase items as they need most,” co-founder and director of Izizwe Projects, Martijn van der Put, said.

Prominent Port Elizabeth individuals and business people are being approached to collaborate by sharing their time, expertise and networks to aid the campaign.

Mahola, who has already lent support to the campaign, on Tuesday said: “I live in the suburbs and about two days ago someone came to my door and said ‘there is no food in the township’.

“That is terrible, terrible.

“If any good is going to come from this virus our humanity must come to the fore.

“For the price of five cappuccinos, that negligible price, we can really make a difference.”

Better known for his role as Simphiwe in 7de Laan, Mahola was essential in conveying the message in a humorous way, Van der Put said.

Willing participants and contributors are encouraged to donate via the Go Get Funding platform, and to share the social media campaign with family and friends.

Businesses that would like to get in involved may contact Izizwe Projects manager Celia Pienaar on 081-491-8712.