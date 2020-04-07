New ways to keep the faith

“Though it’s definitely weird to speak to an almost empty church, apart from my wife who helps me and my children who run about and keep me on my toes, it’s special to be in the space that we usually gather and for those who are participating in the livestream to feel that we are still ‘together’ and connected in our worship.”



He said outreach initiatives to care for the unemployed in their neighbourhood had been put on hold due to the lockdown, but that the church was exploring ways to give support where needed.



As Pesach or Passover — one of the most widely celebrated Jewish holidays — approaches, the East London progressive Jewish congregation (ELPJC) is excited to also have live sermons via online platforms to rely on during these times.



Under normal circumstances the congregation, known as Bet Hillel, meets for Friday night services as well as holiday celebrations at the synagogue in Selborne, East London.



This year Pesach starts on the evening of April 8 and ends on April 16, coinciding with what is currently the final day of SA's lockdown.



“We’re a small community — there’s only about 70 of us here in East London — so we’re very grateful to have access to all our usual services via video links from the Bet David progressive congregation in Morningside in Johannesburg,” ELPJC secretary Debbie Wolk said.



“We don’t have a resident rabbi here as it just wouldn’t be financially viable, so to have access to the regular and holiday sermons performed by their resident rabbis and at zero cost to us is really amazing,” Wolk, who received a weekly schedule and e-mail links to the live streams, said.



“We send it out and people can just tune in to the live sermons.

“Pesach starts on Wednesday so it’s fantastic for us to have these platforms; it gives us a way to still feel like we’re together during this time.”