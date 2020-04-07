Musical duo lighten up lockdown with RooftopTune: '21 songs for 21 days'

Armed with a microphone and ukulele, musical duo Eloise Clasen and Tiaan Rautenbach are staging #RooftopTune sessions from their Johannesburg suburb during the lockdown.

Inspired by the balcony singers in Italy, this duo has been performing one song each evening from the roof of their home since the beginning of the national lockdown.

“This is our South African rendition of singing to each other from balcony to balcony,” said Clasen.

As performers who are directly affected by the lockdown, they needed something to keep them sane while uplifting the community.

“All we want is for people to understand the gravity of being performers and what the industry does to uplift people in trying times,” she said.