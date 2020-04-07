Motherwell records its first Covid-19 case

Nelson Mandela Bay’s largest township, Motherwell, has recorded its first Covid-19 case.

In another township in the city, Zwide, there are two confirmed cases.

This is according to the latest figures from the Eastern Cape department of health.

Despatch also registered its first Covid-19 case.

The number of confirmed infections in the Eastern Cape is 32.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday night there were 1,686 cases nationally with 13 confirmed deaths.

A correctional services worker who tested positive for the virus is among the Eastern Cape’s newest cases.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed it was one of their officials in East London.