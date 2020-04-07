More than 3‚500 applications have been made for the R150m relief fund made available by the Department of Sports‚ Arts and Culture.

On exactly 3‚500‚ that would work out to just more than R42‚000 per application.

The department said in a statement on Tuesday that applications had closed and added it would not extend the deadline that ended at midnight on Monday.

The Democratic Alliance had on Monday asked for an extension until after lockdown‚ saying there had been technical issues with the given email address.

“The Department was not in a position to extend the deadline further due to the urgency of the situation‚” the department said in a statement.

“This timeline takes into account that the funding is for a three-month period until the end of June 2020.