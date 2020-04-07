Look after mental wellbeing during lockdown
Being confined to one space and a sudden disruption to “life as we know it” can have a negative impact on people, especially those suffering from mental health issues.
Just as in other countries, the SA national lockdown has disrupted lives and while some are using the time to rest, many have become unsettled and anxious about the future.
SA Depression and Anxiety Group clinical psychologist Dessy Tzoneva said a national lockdown meant people had to let go of coping mechanisms they had developed for their everyday lives.
“Many of us are prevented from working and socialising, and told to stay at home.
“This can mean loneliness, anxiety, sadness and so much time to overthink things we cannot change.
“We make up scary stories about the future and even engage in activities that are not helpful to our overall wellbeing, such as trying to soothe our emotions through food, alcohol and other substances, even numbing by watching TV all day,” Tzoneva said.
Under this kind of pressure, Tzoneva said, it was vital for everyone to take care of their mental wellbeing as that would help them become more effective in the face of the challenges linked to this pandemic.
Actively maintaining mental wellness during a pandemic is crucial due to the anxiety that uncertainty increases, she said.
Accompanying the anxiety and frustration is the societal pressure to use the lockdown “productively and not waste it”.
Tzoneva advises people to spend more time doing things that make them feel good.
“How ever you’re choosing to spend your 21 days, make sure it is contributing to your wellbeing.
“Some of us will need and prioritise rest; others will enjoy working or feeling a sense of accomplishment; some will finally be able to have the quality family time they have been craving.
“Ask yourself if what you are doing each day is leaving you feeling better or worse at the end of the day, day by day?
“And if you need help to figure it all out, reach out to a mental health professional in your area,” she said.
Cipla Medpro pharmaceutical company CEO Paul Miller highlighted the importance of the mental health of medical staff as they were at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.
“Health care professionals are at the front line of tackling this pandemic, and in a country where there’s a shortage of medical professionals and a huge diseases burden, they can also become overwhelmed and stressed or experience burnout,” Miller said.
“These are unprecedented times and everybody is going to react in different ways.
“It’s important for people who may be feeling more stressed, depressed or anxious than usual, to know that there are ways to help manage this, and people to turn to for support,” he said.
Here are some helpful tips from Tzoneva to reduce stress during the lockdown:
- Move — skip; dance; do jumping jacks, lunges and push-ups; follow free home workouts on YouTube — yoga especially help soothe the body’s stress response.
- Eat as healthily as possible.
- Get enough sleep. Don’t let go of a healthy sleep routine as lack of sleep will make anxiety worse.
- If possible, spend more time outdoors or in your garden.
- Have a purpose to your day. What would make this time not wasted? Set a routine, maybe learn something new, catch up on work or studies, get fitter, enjoy more quality time with loved ones, brainstorm a new business, treat this as a holiday and so on.
- Practise relaxation techniques — deep belly breathing, progressive muscle relaxation, meditation, tai chi, qigong, and so on
- Explore mindfulness — learn how to bring your mind back to the moment, dealing only with the challenges present now, rather than what-ifs and multiple scary scenarios that may never happen.
- Be creative — sketch, paint, write poetry and so on
- Stay connected with loved ones over the phone or online.
- Join online support groups, volunteer online, or find a virtual hobby you can join or maybe even start up.
The SA Depression and Anxiety Group's 24-hour mental health helpline on 080-045-6789 and WhatsApp line on 076-882-2775 are active during lockdown.
The WhatsApp line is available from 9am to 5pm.
The group does not have stats on the impact of Covid-19 on mental health yet.