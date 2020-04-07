Look after mental wellbeing during lockdown

Being confined to one space and a sudden disruption to “life as we know it” can have a negative impact on people, especially those suffering from mental health issues.

Just as in other countries, the SA national lockdown has disrupted lives and while some are using the time to rest, many have become unsettled and anxious about the future.

SA Depression and Anxiety Group clinical psychologist Dessy Tzoneva said a national lockdown meant people had to let go of coping mechanisms they had developed for their everyday lives.

“Many of us are prevented from working and socialising, and told to stay at home.

“This can mean loneliness, anxiety, sadness and so much time to overthink things we cannot change.

“We make up scary stories about the future and even engage in activities that are not helpful to our overall wellbeing, such as trying to soothe our emotions through food, alcohol and other substances, even numbing by watching TV all day,” Tzoneva said.