Handy online help to flatten the boredom curve

Busy kids are happy kids and in this time of lockdown, happy kids make for a stable household.

That is the thinking behind Ford SA’s new Family Fun Hub which the motor company has launched to nail those Covid-19 cabin fever blues.

As the pandemic continues and South Africans enter week two of the national lockdown, Ford SA like all other major players in the local motor industry, has temporarily suspended production at its vehicle assembly plant in Pretoria, and its engine assembly plant in Port Elizabeth.

Occupational medical practitioner Dr Herina Grobler, who runs the on-site medical centre at the company’s inland plant, said on Friday it was clear that staying home was the key to flattening the infection curve and saving lives.

“And while taking care of our physical health in self-isolation is important, we need to take care of our mental health too. You cannot have one without the other. They work hand in hand.

“Regardless of what your family unit looks like, sustained periods of social isolation, restricted movement and confinement are bound to be challenging.

“Now more than ever we need to take extra care of ourselves, and one another, as we try to adapt to this so-called ‘new normal’.”

For families stuck indoors with small children, things could be particularly trying, and even more so for those who had to carry on working from home,” she said.

“That’s why Ford launched the Family Fun Hub, with amazing ideas on how to keep your kids entertained during the stay-at-home period, so you can get some work done.”

The print-friendly Kids Activity Book in PDF format, has been test-driven by Ford employees’ little ones for quality control purposes and is designed to offer a few creative, brain-twisting distractions to keep littlies out of your hair for a while, Grobler said.

There are several sections, including a colouring book and a maze, plus connect the dots and spot the difference games, as well as a cool guess the material quiz, to engage both mini-Picassos and mini-Einsteins for at least a few hours.

“Simply print it, grab the coloured pencils, highlighters, koki pens, oil pastels, or wax crayons and let them unleash their inner artist or boffin.

“Then snap photos of their most colourful masterpieces and upload them to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with the tags @FordSouthAfrica #FordKids #StayHome

“Check back regularly on the Family Fun Hub page, as Ford promises to share more creative activities, brain-teasing quizzes, and other awesome stuff for your kids to do over the coming days.”