DA worried about 'lack of clear and accurate' Covid-19 stats across SA

According to DA shadow minister of health, Siviwe Gwarube, only the Western Cape produced comprehensive profiling of infections.

This, she said, was worrying because it denied South Africans a clear picture of which areas were hotspots of infections and which were not.

Gwarube said the thin detail in reporting of Covid-19 cases, with the exception of the DA-governed Western Cape, could be inaccurate.

To this end, the DA has called for parliament's portfolio committee on health to convene to deal with these concerns.

A meeting has been granted and is set to happen “imminently”, according to Gwarube.

“This is good news. The DA will use this opportunity to seek urgent answers about the lack of provincial statistics with their regional breakdown from the provinces,” said Gwarube.

“With the exception of the Western Cape department of health, we are yet to see a clear and accurate breakdown of Covid-19 cases and daily infections by regions in the other eight provinces, which can be done with geo-mapping technology.