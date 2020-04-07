Cybersecurity vital during lockdown

With many businesses suddenly forced to rely on the internet to operate during the national lockdown, it is now more crucial than ever for web users to correctly understand the extent of their security vulnerabilities to implement the right protective measures against cyber attacks, Vox Telecoms CEO Jacques du Toit warns.

As SA attempts to combat the spread of Covid-19 by implementing the lockdown, for some businesses this means employees depend on their home internet connectivity which poses a potential threat to companies’ security if not assessed.

To be on the safe side, Du Toit advised, internet users had to communicate with their service providers to get a good understanding of what internet use required.

“Users need to have a good understanding of what they require the internet for — is for entertainment or work?

“The second thing I am most worried about is that the average person working from home does not have the correct understanding about the security measures it requires, because there are often multiple devices connected to home Wi-Fi for different reasons, especially now that kids are also home all day.

“Each time you connect a new device to you home Wi-Fi you introduce a potential vulnerability because you have kids sitting on their tablets all day downloading or playing games online while the parents are working and also downloading movies to watch,” Du Toit said.

Cyber crime had different approaches and different, advanced measures of protection were important to protect company and personal data from being used against users, he said.

“There are multiple levels of security,” Du Toit said.