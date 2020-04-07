Nelson Mandela Bay healthcare system under pressure

As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, the healthcare system in the Eastern Cape is struggling to keep up.

From protests over a lack of protective clothing to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s own concern over how to procure the much-needed equipment, the department of health is battling its way through.

At the same time, plans are in place to source ICU beds and ventilators for Port Elizabeth hospital Dora Nginza to ensure it is better equipped should there be an influx of patients.

Gomba said the supply of personal protective clothing was a major problem.

Speaking in East London, she said that getting enough personal protective equipment was problematic amid the global pandemic.

“The pandemic didn’t start in SA and as it came to the country we already had a supply problem, because when countries have supplies they don’t want to release them to other countries.

“Unfortunately, we get the majority of our supply from China,” Gomba said.

he stark reality of a lack of equipment played out at Dora Nginza Hospital on Monday, when some staff members protested inside the building.

A patient captured footage of some of the staff singing and protesting inside the hospital.

Simphiwe Dingela said he had arrived at the hospital at 9am on Monday to find it bustling.

By 1pm, he had still not seen a doctor.

“I arrived at 9am and the number of people in the waiting area was too much, hence I’m still here,” he said four hours later.

“I’ve sort of been helped as I’ve been given my file, now I’m just waiting on a doctor.”

Dingela said while he had noted that the hospital had tried some measures in place to mitigate transmission of the coronavirus, he was still concerned.