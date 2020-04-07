Nelson Mandela Bay healthcare system under pressure
As the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise, the healthcare system in the Eastern Cape is struggling to keep up.
From protests over a lack of protective clothing to health MEC Sindiswa Gomba’s own concern over how to procure the much-needed equipment, the department of health is battling its way through.
At the same time, plans are in place to source ICU beds and ventilators for Port Elizabeth hospital Dora Nginza to ensure it is better equipped should there be an influx of patients.
Gomba said the supply of personal protective clothing was a major problem.
Speaking in East London, she said that getting enough personal protective equipment was problematic amid the global pandemic.
“The pandemic didn’t start in SA and as it came to the country we already had a supply problem, because when countries have supplies they don’t want to release them to other countries.
“Unfortunately, we get the majority of our supply from China,” Gomba said.
he stark reality of a lack of equipment played out at Dora Nginza Hospital on Monday, when some staff members protested inside the building.
A patient captured footage of some of the staff singing and protesting inside the hospital.
Simphiwe Dingela said he had arrived at the hospital at 9am on Monday to find it bustling.
By 1pm, he had still not seen a doctor.
“I arrived at 9am and the number of people in the waiting area was too much, hence I’m still here,” he said four hours later.
“I’ve sort of been helped as I’ve been given my file, now I’m just waiting on a doctor.”
Dingela said while he had noted that the hospital had tried some measures in place to mitigate transmission of the coronavirus, he was still concerned.
“Dora Nginza has tried to follow some regulations because it closed some entrances to have control of visitors as they enter, by sanitising and giving masks to those who are coughing and sneezing, but the challenge is some who get masks slide them in their pockets and don’t put them on,” he said.
Dingela said not all sections of the hospital had come to a standstill during the protest, with the dispensary still operational.
On Sunday, Gomba said there were concerns in terms of ensuring front-line staff were safe.
“It is for that reason we’ve classified categories in terms of what must be worn.
“However, everyone is anxious — there’s paranoia about Covid-19,” she said.
“It is not easy for the department to immediately offer PPE [personal protective equipment] for the cleaners because we don’t know where this is heading or how far it will spread.
“Maybe for the last part of lockdown we will need to re-look who needs to be at work, who needs to stay home... so that what we have is enough, and reclassify our essential workers.”
Gomba maintained there was enough equipment for clinical staff — “those who really deal with and handle patients”.
On Friday, provincial health department superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe detailed what protective gear the different categories of health workers should wear.
A report by the department shows that Dora Nginza is planning to buy 157 high care and ICU beds in the coming weeks, as well as 30 ventilators.
The department has also ordered additional protective equipment such as N95 masks, surgical masks, gloves, visors, sanitisers, oxygen, aprons, gowns and 1,000 infrared thermometers.
Gomba said the department had conducted a demand profile to see where the needs were.
“We want to add an additional 2,000 beds throughout the province,” she said.
“We’ve also created field hospitals to be able to isolate those who present symptoms such as coughing and fever without contaminating other patients.”
Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said protective clothing for all health workers in the province would continue to be distributed.
Kupelo said the department understood the concerns raised by staff at Dora Nginza and that management had since corrected the distribution gaps.
“We would like to reassure all health workers at Dora Nginza Hospital and across the province that their safety will not be compromised as they are in the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.
“Our medical depots are distributing protective gear to all our health facilities.
“This is in line with the directive by Dr Mbengashe for all health workers to wear masks at all times,” he said.