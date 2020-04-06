Virus-stricken cruise ship docks near Sydney

Hundreds of passengers were later diagnosed with coronavirus and at least 10 have died, accounting for a quarter of Australia's death toll of 40. The country has recorded almost 6,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

New South Wales police said the ship could remain at the port for up to 10 days to restock and refuel before departing Australian waters, but the crew would not be allowed to disembark unless it was an emergency.

"The berthing will be conducted under strict health and biosecurity guidelines and will not pose a risk to employees at the port or the broader community," police said in a statement.

Several crew members have already been taken to hospital in recent days.

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Carnival Australia over the circumstances that led to thousands of passengers disembarking in mid-March despite some exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Police commissioner Mick Fuller said there were "unanswered questions" over whether Carnival had been transparent about passenger health and possibly breached biosecurity laws.