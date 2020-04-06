Safety rules for health staff

Eastern Cape health department superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe has detailed what protective gear health staff should wear.

This comes amid growing concerns from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) that their members are not being given adequate protective clothing.

On Friday, Mbengashe sent out a list of guidelines to all district managers on the use of personal protective equipment.

“For category one, all health workers, including porters, administration staff, general assistants and cleaners must wear surgical masks at all times.

“In category two, all health professionals and front-line staff managing patients in health facilities must wear surgical masks, gloves and aprons.

“For category three, staff who treat Covid-19 positive cases at health facilities and during transportation must wear N95 masks, a disposable gown, gloves and eye-protection goggles,” Mbengashe said.

He said this should be implemented immediately.