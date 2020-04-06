Panic in Chatsworth after man in hospital tests positive for Covid-19

Local councillor Previn Vedan told TimesLIVE on Monday that the man's family and neighbours were in quarantine at their homes and waiting to be tested.

“He is doing quite well, doctors are constantly monitoring him.”

Vedan, who is in contact with the man's family, said they were not sure how he had contracted the virus.

“They are at their home, they are quarantined and safe. They have been very strong and calm, and knew exactly what to do when the situation arose.”

Vedan appealed for calm in the community.

“With something like this, there is always panic. We want people to keep calm and follow the directives of the lockdown.”

He warned residents to stop circulating pictures and personal information of the man and his family.

“Going to his look at his house and circulating fake information is not going to help the situation. It's just going to make people more tense,” said Vedan.