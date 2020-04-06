No social distancing at some Bay health facilities amid rising infection rate

The three nurses among the latest confirmed cases are 32, 50 and 60 years old.

Gomba said the only way for the province to combat the virus was to increase service delivery to communities — in particular, access to clean water.

“We’re also in the process of identifying hot spots and seeing what is needed there to ensure that we beat this virus,” she said.

While Dora Nginza is not adhering to the social distancing rule, it has changed its entry and visitation rules, and has also distributed gloves and sanitisers to security staff.

When a Herald reporter visited the hospital, the dispensary room was filled to capacity, with some people spilling into the passage outside.

At Laetitia Bam Day Hospital in KwaNobuhle, zero social distancing was being enforced outside the clinic gates as patients were told to wait while the nurses were in a meeting inside.

A nurse who came to address those waiting outside said: “We receive new information every day and we’re discussing it now.

“You will be helped but please bear with us.”

One patient, who did not want to give his name, was upset.

“We’re told to stand a metre apart but I don’t think some people realise the seriousness of this disease because people are standing on top of each other,” he said.

At the Nomangesi Jayiya Clinic, a security guard sanitised the hands of everyone entering the premises.