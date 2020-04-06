Many Eastern Cape rural areas ignoring lockdown restrictions

From boys illegally being circumcised to the elderly attending traditional ceremonies in their hundreds and budding sports stars honing their skills — life continues as normal in some rural areas in the Eastern Cape.

This is despite the lockdown, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced as a measure to flatten the curve as the world battles Covid-19.

While there has been a general observance of the lockdown regulations in urban areas, that has not been the case in rural areas, where people have been going on with their lives as normal.

Contralesa provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said they were concerned, as not only were villagers disobeying the president's orders, but they were putting their lives at risk.

He said he chased after a group of boys on Friday who were playing soccer while he was on his way from Mqanduli to Libode and Ngqeleni to shut down illegal initiation schools.