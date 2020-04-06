Many Eastern Cape rural areas ignoring lockdown restrictions
From boys illegally being circumcised to the elderly attending traditional ceremonies in their hundreds and budding sports stars honing their skills — life continues as normal in some rural areas in the Eastern Cape.
This is despite the lockdown, which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced as a measure to flatten the curve as the world battles Covid-19.
While there has been a general observance of the lockdown regulations in urban areas, that has not been the case in rural areas, where people have been going on with their lives as normal.
Contralesa provincial secretary Nkosi Mkhanyiseli Dudumayo said they were concerned, as not only were villagers disobeying the president's orders, but they were putting their lives at risk.
He said he chased after a group of boys on Friday who were playing soccer while he was on his way from Mqanduli to Libode and Ngqeleni to shut down illegal initiation schools.
Initiation has been suspended in the province. Last week, two initiation schools were demolished and burnt in Nxarhuni village, East London, as traditional leaders enforced the ban.
Dudumayo, the OR Tambo traditional initiation forum chair, said more than 20 initiates had undergone the Xhosa passage to manhood illegally in Libode and Ngqeleni villages.
At Mthombe-Tsitsa village in Libode seven illegal initiates managed to run away before Dudumayo and his delegation could get to them. The initiates who did not run away were released into their parents' care.
“There are people calling themselves men who are circumcising boys and there are parents who are not assisting but making the situation worse. I fear for the worst when it come to the coronavirus in rural areas.
“If people continue to misbehave, this thing will kill us all. This is not a joke. We have managed to close down illegal initiation schools, but only arrested one bogus traditional initiation surgeon,'' he said.
''This [coronavirus] affects everybody, poor or rich, educated or illiterate, a villager of city fellow. Nobody is immune.”
Last week the police raided homes in Mthatha, Dutywa, Butterworth, Ngcobo and other towns — where some villagers held cultural ceremonies. Hundreds of litres of umqombothi were brewed; cows, sheep and goats were slaughtered for hundreds of people.
The alcohol was confiscated and the people were arrested.
Dudumayo called on government, religious leaders, business people, civil society and communities to work together by obeying the lockdown regulations and staying at home, practising good personal hygiene and keeping a two-metre physical distance.
“In some villages, some people still sell home-brewed beer and others continue with their rituals and cultural ceremonies. In such ceremonies people drink from one container and this virus can spread fast. Children use this time to play sport or go to initiation schools.”
AmaXhosa kingdom's Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu said they had established Covid-19 committees in conjunction with the health department in all four spheres of traditional leadership to ensure that nobody undermined the lockdown regulations.
Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders chair, Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyane urged traditional leaders and their subjects to take Covid-19 seriously.