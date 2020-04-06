Man now virus-free, threatens to sue

A man who was arrested for allegedly failing to self-isolate in Gauteng and instead travelled to Limpopo two weeks ago, has recovered from Covid-19 and is seeking legal advice.

Bongani Ngobeni from Nkambako village in N'wamitwa, outside Tzaneen, yesterday denied that he was informed of his status before travelling home, saying "malicious allegations" were made against him.

Ngobeni was forced into quarantine by the Limpopo department of health two weeks ago after it emerged that he had tested positive and travelled to the province.

Ngobeni was tested again last week and the results came back negative on Friday.

Ngobeni yesterday told Sowetan that he was worried that the country now knew him as "a selfish person who is above the law" and said that was not the case.

"I just want to set the record straight that I was never

informed of Covid-19 positive results and besides, I wouldn't have gotten a chance to travel because I was going to be quarantined. I'm still weighing my options, including seeking legal advice to clear my name," he said.

"I was never arrested because it was my relative who called the department of health and police to meet us at a nearby garage as the clinic was not equipped to deal with the virus test. Police came, but I was not charged for anything," Ngobeni said.

MEC for health Phophi Ramathuba said Ngobeni's results came out positive and tracer teams in Gauteng struggled to locate him until he was found in Limpopo.

Ngobeni said since he was informed about his status, he told his family members to stay far away from him and even went to a private clinic.