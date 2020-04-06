'I support eight people. Now I've lost my income': Artist hit by Covid-19 lockdown

Since last month's announcement of the 21-day lockdown, the arts and culture sector was hard hit with a wave of event postponements and cancellations.

For many performers and vendors, this meant an immediate cut in their income.

Mdu Nhlapo, a choreographer from Pretoria, said he is out of pocket by nearly R50,000 after several shows and festivals in which he was meant to perform in the coming weeks were cancelled.

Nhlapo said at the time of the lockdown announcement, he had been rehearsing for the Kucheza Afrika Festival, which was to take place from 2 to 12 April at the SA State Theatre.

“The work we do [as freelance artists] is like a day-to-day hustle, unless you’re a resident artist at a private company where you’re getting a regular payroll,” said Nhlapo.

“I support my mother, my six siblings and my son, who lives in Mafikeng in the North-West. Besides that, I also have to pay rent and look after myself,” he said.

Shane Cooper, a jazz and electronic musician for 15 years, said every day since the lockdown announcement, his inbox was flooded with cancellations.

“I was getting emails every hour about cancellations. I would say I’ve lost six months of income,” he said.

Last week, sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said that the department had “reprioritised its budget allocation to avail more than R150-million to provide much-needed relief to practitioners in the sector”.