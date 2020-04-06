Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego has died
Former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, popularly known as V-Mash, has died, her younger sister confirmed on Monday afternoon.
According to her sister, Prelley Seale who was still shaken, they received the news of Mashego’s death this morning.
It is believed that Mashego died at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria.
“It’s true. We got the news this morning. We are still shocked and we don’t know what happened to her,” Seale.
Mashego’s father Collins and younger sister Prelley Seale told Sowetan that they found Vinolia’s lifeless body in her bed at her home in Mamelodi, Pretoria, this morning.
Collins said it is believed that she died of natural causes in her sleep.
She was 57 years old.
“We got a call from the neighbours this morning that they had not seen her at all today. They were worried as she is someone that always wakes them up in the morning. Initially I thought she was filming a TV show as she was someone that will do those things,” Collins said
“I informed my wife and we called the police. The police broke into the house and there she was in her bed sleeping forever.
“The paramedics were called and said she died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.”
Seale who was at her home in Meadowlands, Soweto, was still shaken when she confirmed the news to Sowetan this afternoon.
Mashego is the oldest of three children. She is survived by her son.
