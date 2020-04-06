Former ANC MP Judy Chalmers doing well after Covid-19 diagnosis

With the same resilience that saw her through her many years as an anti-apartheid activist and later an ANC MP, Judy Chalmers faced her Covid-19 diagnosis with courage — and now looks well on her way to good health.

Summerstrand resident Chalmers, 87, contracted the illness at the wedding of her great-nephew, the grandson of her revered activist sister, Molly Blackburn.

Speaking from her home on Monday, Chalmers said she was due to be retested to ensure she had fully recovered from the virus later this week.

An upbeat Chalmers said she was among about a dozen wedding guests — many who had travelled to SA from the US — who later tested positive.

The wedding took place about three weeks ago and Chalmers started noticing symptoms about four days later.

On Monday she said it was important for people to know that “even old people like me can survive” Covid-19.

She said she felt fortunate the illness had not reached her chest as this had been one of her initial concerns.

What had been hard, she said, was dealing with the loss of her senses of taste and smell.

“That is not a nice thing as food becomes tasteless,” Chalmers said, adding that aside from the loss of those senses she had felt nauseous, lethargic and had a fever.