Eastern Cape health department condemns call to refuse coronavirus test

The Eastern Cape Health Department has condemned a video of a man on social media calling on citizens to refuse being tested for Covid-19.

The spokesperson for the department, Sizwe Kupelo, said on Monday the video was causing unnecessary panic and it was nonsense as the video claimed the testing kits were contaminated.

“We would like to put it on record that the testing kits are not contaminated and emphasise that we would never put people's lives at risk by using contaminated testing kits on them.

“We condemn the viral video which is spreading fake news and hope that law enforcement agencies will follow up on the video, and possibly arrest the man for spreading the malicious message.

“This is not the time for conspiracy theorists. We need as many people as possible to get tested for the coronavirus should they have symptoms consistent with the virus.

“That is the only way to stop the spread of the virus and ensure we flatten the curve.

“Refusing to be tested will only result in people who might have been treated had they been tested dying from Covid-19 complications.”

Kupelo said the department also wanted to dispel the notion that the test was painful.

He gave this step by step description of how the test is done.

Nasal swab:

The patient is placed in a seating position on a chair. The health practitioner tilts the head backwards with the left hand and holds it backwards with the patient's chin upward to have a good view of the nose and throat.

Then a nasal swap is inserted from nostrils down till you reach the back of the nose. The practitioner then takes a swap to get the specimen and pull back the swab slowly with safety.

The specimen is then placed in its jar. The practitioner is wearing protective clothing: gown, mask, gloves, goggles.

Throat swab:

The patient is in the same head position as with the nasal swab. The patient opens his or her mouth. The health practitioner then uses a tongue depressor, take the swab from the tonsils and back of the throat in a figure of eight style and puts the specimen in the jar.

“It is painless and quick. People should heed government's call and get tested to be treated should the need arise,” he said.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people should furthermore at all times practice good personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap regularly for 20 seconds or use hand sanitisers.

People should also keep at least a two metre physical distance and stay at home and be safe.

“That is how we will beat this pandemic,” he said.