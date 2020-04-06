Covid-19: Flu vaccinations offered to alleviate pressure on Gauteng health department

The Gauteng health department in the Ekurhuleni district has called for pregnant women, the elderly and children to receive annual flu vaccinations.

“The vaccine has no known efficacy against Covid-19. However, circulation of flu viruses will increase pressure on the health-care system.”

The vaccinations are being offered at any of the local clinics and community health centres from Monday April 6 to Wednesday April 8, starting at 10am each day.

Each day of the three days has been allocated to attend to one category of people: