Bill Gates, Trevor Noah, death threats & that vaccine: how it all went wrong

Here is how it all went wrong:

Conspiracy theories

Comments attributed to French doctor Dr Didier Raoult allegedly claimed that Gates was working on a vaccine for Covid-19 and it would be tested in Africa first.

According to a Medium report, the now-deleted comments were shared on French-speaking groups and pages on Facebook.

A website called EN24.news based in California, US, published a story in which Raoult allegedly called on Africans not to take Gates’ “Covid-19 vaccine”.

Debunked

AFP debunked the Facebook claims after contacting IHU Méditerranée Infection, the university hospital institute in Marseille, France, where Raoult works.

According to the publication, the institution said Raoult did not write the widely circulated message about Gates.

Trevor Noah's interview

South African comedian Trevor Noah interviewed Gates about Covid-19 and his plans to fight the virus on Friday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa posted a clip from the interview with Noah and said the Gates Foundation had offered SA assistance with testing kits and research.