Accident survivor shares his 24-week isolation experience

“My GP has told me on numerous occasions: ‘There is nothing in the medical books that explains why you’re still above ground.’

“I want to tell my fellow South Africans — this country survived apartheid; we are a lot tougher than we think,” the 39-year-old said.

Eleven years ago, Mazibuko was working as a TV sports anchor and was looking forward to getting married.

A week before his wedding, he set off from work on his drive home.

“The last thing I remember was seeing headlights coming towards me where there should not have been,” he said.

For a month, he lay in a coma in a Johannesburg hospital after having been resuscitated several times.

When he finally gained consciousness, the previous three years of his life had been erased from his memory.

Now, both his past and his body had to be pieced back together.

“I didn’t really know who I was or where I was,” he said, “and at first I didn’t even remember my fiancée.”

Mazibuko was told he had been in a head-on collision after another driver lost control of his car.

“Almost every bone on the right side of my body was fractured, including my skull,” he said.