News

57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb

By Matthew Savides - 06 April 2020
There are now 1,686 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, with 12 deaths.
There are now 1,686 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in SA, with 12 deaths.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

SA has recorded its 12th Covid-19 death, as cases climbed to 1,686. 

The health ministry said on Monday night that a 57-year-old man from the Western Cape had died. The man was admitted to hospital on April 5.

"He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

He also confirmed that there were 31 new Covid-19 cases recorded since Sunday night, bringing the total to 1,686.

Latest Videos

One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
Inside Livingstone’s corona unit

Most Read

X