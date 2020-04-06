57-year-old man becomes SA's 12th Covid-19 death as cases climb

SA has recorded its 12th Covid-19 death, as cases climbed to 1,686.

The health ministry said on Monday night that a 57-year-old man from the Western Cape had died. The man was admitted to hospital on April 5.

"He had co-morbidities that included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease. We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers that treated the deceased patient," said health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

He also confirmed that there were 31 new Covid-19 cases recorded since Sunday night, bringing the total to 1,686.