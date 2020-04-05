Three nabbed for Walmer Township murder

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Walmer Township following a fight over a speaker.

It is alleged that shortly before 11pm on Saturday, Xolani Maneli, his younger brother and four other males were at a house in Phelakula Street when an argument erupted over a backpack and a speaker.

The brothers then left with the speaker, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

“The four suspects followed them and attacked them in Sigcawu Street with sticks and knives.

"The younger brother managed to run away while Maneli was severely beaten and stabbed to death.”

Naidu said while police were busy at the crime scene, they received information that one of the suspects was nearby.

A 43-year-old man was accordingly arrested at about 6am on Sunday.

Another two suspects, aged 28 and 30, were later arrested at their respective homes in Phelakula Street.

Naidu said a fourth arrest was imminent.

The accused were expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.