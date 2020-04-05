Plea for blood donors to keep giving

With two weeks to go until the end of the 21-day lockdown, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is concerned about its stock of blood.

The blood bank has urged donors to continue donating blood during the coronavirus outbreak.

SANBS medical director Dr Jackie Thomson said blood collection was 40% lower than normal. .

She said because of the lockdown a lot fewer people were donating blood.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure our donors can come and donate blood. We’ve put social distancing in place at our donation centres.

“We’ve ensured that beds are not close to each other, our practitioners have all their equipment so that everyone can feel safe and protected.