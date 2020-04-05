Plea for blood donors to keep giving
With two weeks to go until the end of the 21-day lockdown, the South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is concerned about its stock of blood.
The blood bank has urged donors to continue donating blood during the coronavirus outbreak.
SANBS medical director Dr Jackie Thomson said blood collection was 40% lower than normal. .
She said because of the lockdown a lot fewer people were donating blood.
“We’re doing everything we can to ensure our donors can come and donate blood. We’ve put social distancing in place at our donation centres.
“We’ve ensured that beds are not close to each other, our practitioners have all their equipment so that everyone can feel safe and protected.
“If stocks drop, then we’ll be trouble,” she said.
Thomson said over the last week blood stocks had been dropping, but hospitals were much quieter during the lockdown.
“Hospitals have stopped elective surgeries. These would be your hip replacements and knees surgeries.
“We have also asked doctors to please use blood responsibly,” Thomson said.
A unit of blood only lasts 42 days after donation and, for this reason, it is important for blood donors to donate regularly.
Donors can give blood as often as every eight weeks.
Every unit of blood can save a minimum of three lives as blood is separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets.
Thomson said if SANBS were to stop collecting, SA would be left with only 4.1 days of stock.
“It’s concerning, which is why we’re appealing to all our donors. We thank those who have done so.”
She said it was important for donors to book their appointments with their local blood donation centres.
“Blood donation is an essential service. So when people book their appointments, they get an SMS confirming they are donating blood and therefore are allowed to leave their homes,” Thomson said.
Donation centres are listed on the SANBS website, along with the phone numbers.